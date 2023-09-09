Lawrenceville Mountain View bests Jefferson Jackson County

Lawrenceville Mountain View earned a convincing 56-14 win over Jefferson Jackson County in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Lawrenceville Mountain View and Jefferson Jackson County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bears registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Lawrenceville Mountain View steamrolled to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lawrenceville Mountain View and Jefferson Jackson County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Jefferson Jackson County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lawrenceville Mountain View faced off against Gainesville and Jefferson Jackson County took on Duluth on Aug. 25 at Duluth High School.

