Sneads comes from behind to stop Colquitt Miller County

Sneads was shaken, but pushed past Colquitt Miller County for a 38-20 victory during this Florida football game.
Colquitt Miller County authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Sneads at the end of the first quarter.
Sneads kept a 24-6 intermission margin at Colquitt Miller County’s expense.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Colquitt Miller County climbed back to within 24-14.
Sneads put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Colquitt Miller County 14-6 in the last stanza.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com