Jefferson Jackson County rains down on Winder Apalachee

Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Jefferson Jackson County still prevailed 28-10 against Winder Apalachee in Georgia high school football action on September 23.
Jefferson Jackson County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Winder Apalachee after the first quarter.
The Wildcats didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 14-10 at the intermission.
Jefferson Jackson County jumped to a 21-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Winder Apalachee faced off against Loganville and Jefferson Jackson County took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on September 9 at Jefferson Jackson County High School. For a full recap, click here.
