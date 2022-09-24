Full throttle: Dawsonville Dawson County establishes quick lead, cruises past Oakwood West Hall

Dawsonville Dawson County scored early and often in a 56-7 win over Oakwood West Hall for a Georgia high school football victory on September 23.
Dawsonville Dawson County struck in front of Oakwood West Hall 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers opened a monstrous 42-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.
Dawsonville Dawson County steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
Recently on September 9 , Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Toccoa Stephens County in a football game .
