Braves announce launch of own television network

Terry McGuirk (left), chairman of the Atlanta Braves, chats with hitting coach Tim Hyers during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Braves announced Tuesday the launch of BravesVision, “a multimedia platform owned and operated by the organization that will become the official local TV home of the Braves beginning with the 2026 baseball season,” according to an official release.

The Braves organization will have full oversight of the production, sales, marketing and distribution of its telecasts.

“This endeavor will bring the most vital link to our fan base — our television broadcast — back under the control of our organization,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a release. “Generations of Braves fans were raised watching games on a network that shared ownership with the baseball team. With BravesVision, we believe that we can present Braves baseball in new and innovative ways allowing us to expand and elevate our storytelling capabilities across all of our platforms.”

BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season and give viewers multiple options to watch Braves games without blackouts, including: