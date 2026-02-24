Atlanta Braves

Braves announce launch of own television network

Game broadcast will be available on streaming service.
Terry McGuirk (left), chairman of the Atlanta Braves, chats with hitting coach Tim Hyers during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Terry McGuirk (left), chairman of the Atlanta Braves, chats with hitting coach Tim Hyers during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A new era of Braves television has arrived.

The Braves announced Tuesday the launch of BravesVision, “a multimedia platform owned and operated by the organization that will become the official local TV home of the Braves beginning with the 2026 baseball season,” according to an official release.

The Braves organization will have full oversight of the production, sales, marketing and distribution of its telecasts.

RELATED
‘Brave icon’ Ronald Acuña Jr. returning to leadoff in 2026

“This endeavor will bring the most vital link to our fan base — our television broadcast — back under the control of our organization,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a release. “Generations of Braves fans were raised watching games on a network that shared ownership with the baseball team. With BravesVision, we believe that we can present Braves baseball in new and innovative ways allowing us to expand and elevate our storytelling capabilities across all of our platforms.”

BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season and give viewers multiple options to watch Braves games without blackouts, including:

In addition to the local BravesVision telecasts, the team will appear in nationally televised games with MLB’s exclusive broadcast partners — Fox/FS1, ESPN, TBS, NBC/Peacock and Apple TV+.

RELATED
The Boys of Summer start their spring

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Spring Training Day 1

Braves, Chris Sale agree to contract extension

43m ago
SPRING TRAINING

Live updates: Braves face Tigers with Reynaldo Lopez on the mound

1h ago

Son of Braves legend signed to minor league contract

Keep Reading

Here’s a prediction of what the Braves’ TV arrangement will look like

Live updates: Braves face Tigers with Reynaldo Lopez on the mound

1h ago

First, FanDuel Sports Network lost the Atlanta Braves; now come layoffs

Featured

Election 2026 Georgia Senate

With Kemp at his side, Dooley struggles in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Judge who jailed woman for ‘daddy issues’ steps down

Take a midnight train to the Fred’s 2026 Peachtree City concert series