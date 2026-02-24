Braves announce launch of own television network

A new era of Braves television has arrived.
The Braves announced Tuesday the launch of BravesVision, “a multimedia platform owned and operated by the organization that will become the official local TV home of the Braves beginning with the 2026 baseball season,” according to an official release.
The Braves organization will have full oversight of the production, sales, marketing and distribution of its telecasts.
“This endeavor will bring the most vital link to our fan base — our television broadcast — back under the control of our organization,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a release. “Generations of Braves fans were raised watching games on a network that shared ownership with the baseball team. With BravesVision, we believe that we can present Braves baseball in new and innovative ways allowing us to expand and elevate our storytelling capabilities across all of our platforms.”
BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season and give viewers multiple options to watch Braves games without blackouts, including:
- Video service provider: Through a direct-to-distributor model, the Braves will partner with cable, satellite and streaming services to provide BravesVision to their customers. The Braves will provide an update on availability and channel locations as distributor deals are finalized.
- Streaming: BravesVision will be available on MLB’s streaming platform — Braves.TV. With a subscription, all regular-season, non-national Braves games will be available without blackouts. Fans will have the additional option to purchase an out-of-market package to view every MLB team.
- Over the air: For a second consecutive season, the Braves will partner with Gray Media to simulcast a select number of regular-season games over the air for free in Atlanta and across the Southeast through Gray’s network of broadcast stations. The BravesVision over-the-air games will be announced before opening day.
In addition to the local BravesVision telecasts, the team will appear in nationally televised games with MLB’s exclusive broadcast partners — Fox/FS1, ESPN, TBS, NBC/Peacock and Apple TV+.