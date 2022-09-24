Shaken, not stirred, Tallahassee North Florida Christian cracks Hahira Valwood

Tallahassee North Florida Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-10 win over Hahira Valwood on September 23 in Georgia football action.
Tallahassee North Florida Christian opened with a 14-2 advantage over Hahira Valwood through the first quarter.
The Eagles’ offense struck in front for a 44-8 lead over the Valiants at the intermission.
Tallahassee North Florida Christian roared to a 51-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Valiants rallied in the final quarter, but the Eagles skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Recently on September 9 , Hahira Valwood squared off with Valdosta Georgia Christian in a football game . Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.