Adairsville overpowers Ringgold in thorough fashion

Adairsville delivered all the smoke to disorient Ringgold and flew away with a 49-10 win in Georgia high school football action on September 23.
Adairsville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Ringgold through the first quarter.
Adairsville fought to a 28-3 intermission margin at Ringgold’s expense.
Adairsville pulled to a 42-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
