Cumming North Forsyth snatches victory over Snellville Shiloh

Cumming North Forsyth walked the high-wire before edging Snellville Shiloh 42-34 at Cumming North Forsyth High on September 23 in Georgia football action.
Snellville Shiloh started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Cumming North Forsyth at the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Generals controlled the pace, taking an 18-14 lead into halftime.
Snellville Shiloh enjoyed a 26-14 lead over Cumming North Forsyth to start the fourth quarter.
The Raiders rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Generals 28-8 in the last stanza for the victory.
Recently on September 9 , Cumming North Forsyth squared off with Canton Creekview in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com