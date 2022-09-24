LaGrange Troup County makes Fayetteville Starrs Mill walk the plank

LaGrange Troup County scored early and often to roll over Fayetteville Starrs Mill 44-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
LaGrange Troup County drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Fayetteville Starrs Mill after the first quarter.
The Tigers registered a 15-3 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
LaGrange Troup County steamrolled to a 37-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 44-17.
Recently on September 15 , LaGrange Troup County squared off with Fayetteville Whitewater in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com