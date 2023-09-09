Calhoun Sonoraville darts past Lafayette with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Calhoun Sonoraville to a 41-14 runaway past Lafayette for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Calhoun Sonoraville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lafayette through the first quarter.

The Phoenix fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Ramblers’ expense.

Calhoun Sonoraville jumped to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Phoenix held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Calhoun Sonoraville and Lafayette faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lafayette High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Calhoun Sonoraville faced off against Rome Darlington and Lafayette took on Trion on Aug. 25 at Trion High School.

