Ellijay Gilmer scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Ringgold

Ellijay Gilmer controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 31-7 victory over Ringgold in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

Ellijay Gilmer opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ringgold through the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Ellijay Gilmer roared to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ringgold and Ellijay Gilmer squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ringgold High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ellijay Gilmer faced off against Blue Ridge Fannin County.

