The Chattanooga Boyd Buchanan defense stifles Kennesaw North Cobb Christian

A suffocating defense helped Chattanooga Boyd Buchanan handle Kennesaw North Cobb Christian 35-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Chattanooga Boyd Buchanan a 13-0 lead over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian.

The Buccaneers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 27-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Chattanooga Boyd Buchanan roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

