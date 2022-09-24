Columbus Calvary Christian survives taut tilt with Newnan Heritage

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Columbus Calvary Christian did just enough to beat Newnan Heritage 34-28 in Georgia high school football action on September 23.
Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.
Columbus Calvary Christian darted over Newnan Heritage 28-21 heading to the final quarter.
The Hawks enjoyed a 7-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com