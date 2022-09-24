Storm warning: Bremen unleashes full fury on Rossville Ridgeland

Bremen earned its community’s accolades after a 37-6 win over Rossville Ridgeland in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Bremen drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Rossville Ridgeland after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 31-6 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
