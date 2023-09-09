Marietta takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Kennesaw North Cobb

Kennesaw North Cobb fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 32-22 win over Marietta in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Marietta, as it began with a 10-6 edge over Kennesaw North Cobb through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense moved in front for an 18-10 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Kennesaw North Cobb roared to a 32-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Devils’ 12-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb and Marietta squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Marietta squared off with Cumming West Forsyth in a football game.

