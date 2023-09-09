Newnan allows no points against Columbus Hardaway

Defense dominated as Newnan pitched a 21-0 shutout of Columbus Hardaway for a Georgia high school football victory at Newnan High on Sept. 8.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Newnan jumped to a 14-0 bulge over Columbus Hardaway as the final quarter began.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

