Marietta Walton’s speedy start jolts Marietta Pope

Marietta Walton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 67-7 victory over Marietta Pope for a Georgia high school football victory at Marietta Pope High on Sept. 8.

Marietta Walton opened with a 30-0 advantage over Marietta Pope through the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 60-7 intermission margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.

Marietta Walton breathed fire to a 67-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Marietta Walton and Marietta Pope squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Marietta Walton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marietta Pope faced off against Woodstock River Ridge and Marietta Walton took on Snellville Brookwood on Aug. 25 at Marietta Walton High School.

