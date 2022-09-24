Dominant defense: Buford stifles Marietta

A vice-like defensive effort helped Buford squeeze Marietta 14-0 in a shutout performance in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Buford drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Marietta after the first quarter.
The Wolves’ offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.
