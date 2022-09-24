Dalton Coahulla Creek exhales after close call with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Dalton Coahulla Creek edged Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 25-22 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The start wasn’t the problem for Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Dalton Coahulla Creek through the end of the first quarter.
The Colts’ offense moved in front for a 12-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe took the lead 14-12 to start the fourth quarter.
The Warriors’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 13-8 by the Colts.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com