Roswell Fellowship Christian rains down on Atlanta Lovett

Roswell Fellowship Christian dumped Atlanta Lovett 21-10 in Georgia high school football on September 23.
Roswell Fellowship Christian drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Atlanta Lovett after the first quarter.
The Paladins registered a 10-3 advantage at halftime over the Lions.
Roswell Fellowship Christian jumped to a 13-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Paladins outscored the Lions 8-7 in the fourth quarter.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com