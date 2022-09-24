Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic outduels Marietta Sprayberry in competitive clash

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic grabbed a 27-14 victory at the expense of Marietta Sprayberry in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Marietta Sprayberry after the first quarter.
The Titans opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.
Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic and Marietta Sprayberry each scored in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets narrowed the gap 7-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
In recent action on September 9, Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic faced off against Atlanta St Pius X Catholic and Marietta Sprayberry took on Marietta Kell on September 9 at Marietta Sprayberry High School. For more, click here.
