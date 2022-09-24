Waynesboro Burke County pockets narrow victory over Statesboro

Waynesboro Burke County weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 35-32 victory against Statesboro on September 23 in Georgia football.
The Bears registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Bears chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited final-quarter performance.
