Covington Eastside shuts out Covington Alcovy

Defense dominated as Covington Eastside pitched a 31-0 shutout of Covington Alcovy on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

Covington Eastside moved in front of Covington Alcovy 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 31-0 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Covington Alcovy squared off with Covington Newton in a football game.

