Dalton slips past Rockmart

Dalton finally found a way to top Rockmart 21-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Rockmart, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Dalton through the end of the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets moved a slim margin over the Catamounts as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dalton and Rockmart locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Catamounts held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rockmart faced off against White Cass.

