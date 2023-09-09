Duluth outlasts Chamblee Charter

Duluth collected a solid win over Chamblee Charter in a 27-12 verdict in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Duluth opened with a 10-6 advantage over Chamblee Charter through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a small 17-9 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-3 edge.

Last season, Duluth and Chamblee Charter squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Duluth High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chamblee Charter faced off against Decatur Towers and Duluth took on Jefferson Jackson County on Aug. 25 at Duluth High School.

