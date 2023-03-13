X
MAP: 2023 metro Atlanta restaurant openings to know

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

We’re only in the first half of 2023, but there are already more than 40 restaurants, bars, coffee shops and dessert shops that have made their metro Atlanta debuts. Read more about them here, see the map to sort by county, and continue to check back here for updates to the list.

March

The Daily. 100 Hurt St. NE, Atlanta. 404-500-0763, shopthedaily.com/atlanta-hurt-st. Read more here.

Hero Doughnuts. 210 Trilith Pkwy, Fayetteville. herodoughnutsandbuns.com

Mobay Spice. 2957 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-941-7028, mobayspice.com. Read more here.

Santorini Greek Restaurant. 3005 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 470-545-1289, instagram.com/santorinirestaurantga

Sugar Shane’s. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 615-579-7788, sugarshanes.com. Read more here.

Superica. 930 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 770-373-7388, superica.com/westside

February

26Thai. 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 470-857-7753. 26thai.com. Read more here.

Bask Steakhouse. 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-693-1024, basksteak.com. Read more here.

Bonafide Deluxe. 1454 La France St. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/bona_fide_deluxe. Read more here.

Casa Almenara. 991 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-602-5510, casa-almenara.com. Read more here.

D’Juan’s Bistro. 3300 Cobb Pkwy. 678-403-8312, djuans.com

Fairway Social. 305 Trilith Pkwy, Fayetteville. 678-604-6466, fairway-social.com. Read more here.

Firestone Chinese Cuisine East Cobb. 1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-202-4624, firestonega.kwickmenu.com

Holeman and Finch. 1201 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-1175, holeman-finch.com. Read more here.

Kupcakerie. 717 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 678-819-5494, kupcakerie.com

Louisiana Bistreaux. 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy, Dunwoody. 770-557-1682, louisianabistreaux.com. Read more here.

Oaxaca. 5255 Peachtree Blvd., Atlanta. 770-450-4805, oaxacaatl.com. Read more here.

Peoples Town Coffee Bar. 55 Milton Ave. SE, Atlanta. peoplestowncoffee.com

Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe. 2450 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna. 470-308-3966, msrubyspeachcobblercafe.com

Peche. 5155 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners. 770-674-1098, pecheforum.com. Read more here.

Salaryman. 2493 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-343-0924, koreanwives.com. Read more here.

Slurpin Ramen Bar. 11770 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 678-821-9782, slurpinramenbar.com

Slutty Vegan. 351 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-990-9552, dining.gatech.edu/node/178. Read more here.

Snap Thai Fish House. 3699 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-999-9995, snapthaiatl.com. Read more here.

Superica. 1220 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta. 770-627-0269, superica.com/dunwoody

Urban Wings. 1825 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-4989, myurbanwings.com

Yeppa & Co. 306 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-941-7487, yeppaco.com. Read more here.

Yogi Asian Cuisine. 80 Horizon Drive, Suwanee. 678-926-3019, yogiatl.com

Zama Mexican Cuisine. 2501 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. zamamex.com

January

101 Bagel Cafe. 4780 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 678-580-5399, 101bagelcafe.com.

Daiquiriville. Kenny’s Ally, 50 Upper Alabama St. SW, Atlanta. 770-572-9571. Read more here.

Day & Night Cereal Bar. 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-963-6331, dayandnightcereal.com. Read more here.

Flight Club. 1055 Howell Mill Road. 404-301-8003, us.flightclubdarts.com/atlanta. Read more here.

Hana. 1160 Old Peachtree Road NW, Duluth.

Hayakawa. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 770-986-0010, hayakawaatl.com. Read more here.

Henri’s Bakery. 2163 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Brookhaven. 470-406-6382, henrisbakery.com. Read more here.

Humble Pie. 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-458-6765, humblepieatl.com. Read more here.

Hungry AF. 2701 Candler Road, Decatur. 470-607-8006, instagram.com/hungryaf.atl

Kamayan ATL. 5150 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville. 678-231-2122, kamayanatl.com. Read more here.

Opo Coffee. 314 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 770-676-2739, opocoffee.com. Read more here.

La Semilla. 780 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-228-3090, lasemilla.kitchen. Read more here.

Ramen Spot. 7300 North Point Pkwy., Alpharetta. 678-580-3669, ramenspotga.com

Rose Champagne Bar. 232 19th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-500-2056, roseatl.com

The Sober Social. 141 Magnum St., Atlanta. thesobersocialbar.com

Taste Wine Bar. 202 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 404-680-5992, tastewinebarandmarket.com. Read more here.

Whoopsie’s. 1 Moreland Ave., Atlanta. instagram.com/whooopsies_place. Read more here.

