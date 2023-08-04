Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks opening fourth location in Lawrenceville

Derrick Hayes will continue the growth of the restaurant concept he founded nearly a decade ago with the opening of a fourth location this weekend.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks will open at 875 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in the Lawrenceville Marketplace development Aug. 5 with a celebration from noon-6 p.m. featuring a DJ and trivia games with prizes including free cheesesteaks for a year.

The 1,500-square-foot counter-service space will offer the same menu as other Big Dave’s locations, with offerings including beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, loaded fries, egg rolls and salads.

Philadelphia native Hayes launched Big Dave’s, named for his father, inside a Shell gas station on Winters Chapel Road in 2014. He moved the operation to 57 Forsyth St. NW in downtown Atlanta in 2019, opened a second Doraville location in 2020, and a third in Forest Park earlier this year.

In addition, Big Dave’s has a food truck and several units inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In 2022, Hayes debuted Big Dave’s All Purpose Spice, sold at Big Dave’s locations and online. He also launched the David & Derrick Hayes Foundation, which supports early cancer detection and research, and the David & Derrick Hayes College Fund, which provides quarterly funding to students with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Hayes also co-founded Square 1: The Liife Experience, an initiative that seeks to provide 25,000 Black men with full access to life insurance, with his wife, Pinky Cole, the founder and operator of Atlanta-based vegan chain Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan.

Opening hours for the Lawrenceville location are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

875 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Lawrenceville. 770-573-1601, bigdavesway.com

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Cubanos ATL is expanding with two sit-down locations with full bars
