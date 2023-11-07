Message in a Bottle opens in Dunwoody with a beach vibe and a seafood-focused menu

BreakingNews
Credit: Courtesy of Message in a Bottle

Credit: Courtesy of Message in a Bottle

Restaurant News
By
37 minutes ago

Seafood-focused restaurant Message in a Bottle is set to open this week, the third eatery to open as part of the Village Dunwoody development in Dunwoody.

Located at 5515 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Message in a Bottle will debut Nov. 10 with a menu from culinary director Camron Woods. Highlights include a raw bar with a variety of seafood; salads; sandwiches including a blackened grouper option; main dishes like cioppino pasta and lobster pot pie; and daily fish specials with preparation options the Malibu with citrus ginger broth and sesame Napa cabbage, as well as sides and desserts.

The full bar features beachy cocktails including the Wastin’ Away Margarita and the If You Like Pina Coladas, as well as a selection of coastal beers and wines.

Credit: Courtesy of Message in a Bottle

Credit: Courtesy of Message in a Bottle

Message in a Bottle is part of DASH Hospitality Concepts, from restaurant industry veterans David Abes and Phil Handley, and joins previously opened Village Dunwoody food and beverage concepts Bar{n} booze {n} bites, Morty’s Meat & Supply and the Funwoody Food Truck.

Abe modeled Message in a Bottle “after his favorite beach haunts,” according to a press release.

The 100-seat restaurant will feature a screened-in porch and private dining room. The design includes a rotating display at the entrance showcasing beach photos from restaurant guests, as well as blue tile, white shiplap and nautical decor.

Message in a Bottle opens onto an open-air courtyard with a large outdoor screen and stage. Village Dunwoody regularly hosts community events, including a tree-lighting party on Nov. 25.

The restaurant will be open for dinner Tuesdays-Sundays, with weekend brunch scheduled to start in early December.

Nick Leahy, who previously served as the culinary director for DASH Hospitality, left the restaurant group in July. He owns Nick’s Westside in west Midtown.

5155 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-670-6635, messageinabottledunwoody.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Message in a Bottle:

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: AP

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: Hippin Hops

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

