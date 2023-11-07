Message in a Bottle opens in Dunwoody with a beach vibe and a seafood-focused menu

Located at 5515 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Message in a Bottle will debut Nov. 10 with a menu from culinary director Camron Woods. Highlights include a raw bar with a variety of seafood; salads; sandwiches including a blackened grouper option; main dishes like cioppino pasta and lobster pot pie; and daily fish specials with preparation options the Malibu with citrus ginger broth and sesame Napa cabbage, as well as sides and desserts.

The full bar features beachy cocktails including the Wastin’ Away Margarita and the If You Like Pina Coladas, as well as a selection of coastal beers and wines.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Message in a Bottle Credit: Courtesy of Message in a Bottle

Message in a Bottle is part of DASH Hospitality Concepts, from restaurant industry veterans David Abes and Phil Handley, and joins previously opened Village Dunwoody food and beverage concepts Bar{n} booze {n} bites, Morty’s Meat & Supply and the Funwoody Food Truck.

Abe modeled Message in a Bottle “after his favorite beach haunts,” according to a press release.

The 100-seat restaurant will feature a screened-in porch and private dining room. The design includes a rotating display at the entrance showcasing beach photos from restaurant guests, as well as blue tile, white shiplap and nautical decor.

Message in a Bottle opens onto an open-air courtyard with a large outdoor screen and stage. Village Dunwoody regularly hosts community events, including a tree-lighting party on Nov. 25.

The restaurant will be open for dinner Tuesdays-Sundays, with weekend brunch scheduled to start in early December.

Nick Leahy, who previously served as the culinary director for DASH Hospitality, left the restaurant group in July. He owns Nick’s Westside in west Midtown.

5155 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-670-6635, messageinabottledunwoody.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Message in a Bottle:

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.