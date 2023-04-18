Deborah VanTrece to open Italian restaurant La Panarda in Cascade Heights

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Named for an Italian culinary tradition influenced by a folklore story involving a mother who throws a feast to celebrate rescuing her baby from the mouth of a wolf, La Pandara will offer a complimentary stuzzichini (bruschetta of the day) and aperol spritz before each meal.

Small plates will include oyster arancini with pink peppercorn remoulade; marinated seafood salad with cornbread biscotti; and fried green tomato Parmesan with lemon ricotta.

Pastas and main dishes include osso bucco lamb shank with creamy polenta, wild mushroom and spring pea compote, and citrus mint gremolata; pappardelle pasta ribbons with an Angus beef short rib ragu; and escarole, collards and cannellini fregola. The menu will also feature a flatbread pizza of the day and a seven-course prix fixe option.

On the sweet side, look for dishes like Panettone bread pudding with vanilla bean whipped cream, and sabayon sauce and a gelato of the day.

VanTrece will serve as the restaurant’s executive chef, with her wife, Lorraine Lane, curating the wine list and her daughter, Kursten Berry, developing the cocktail list. Berry is also set to open her own cocktail-focused concept, Dulcet, in the Cascade Heights neighborhood, in the coming months.

La Panarda’s opening hours will be 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.

A representative for VanTrece did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

