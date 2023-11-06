BreakingNews
Connors Steak & Seafood opens in Alpharetta this month

Credit: Courtesy of Connors Steak & Seafood

Credit: Courtesy of Connors Steak & Seafood

18 minutes ago

The first Georgia location of Tennessee-based steakhouse chain Connors Steak & Seafood is set to open in Alpharetta this month.

Located at 5045 Windward Pkwy, Connors will debut Nov. 13, taking over the space previously occupied by a location of Romano’s Macaroni Grill.

“We had been wanting to get into the Atlanta market for some time,” said Connors managing partner Cody Leach. “Alpharetta is the perfect match for us, with demographics and the style of our brand. It was perfect timing.”

The menu at the Alpharetta location will mirror those of other Connors restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee, with a variety of mesquite-grilled steaks and seafood, pastas, salads and desserts, alongside daily steak and seafood specials.

Desserts include three kinds of homemade ice cream, with opening flavors including vanilla, peach and butter pecan.

Credit: Courtesy of Connors Steak & Seafood

Credit: Courtesy of Connors Steak & Seafood

A full bar highlights a wide selection of craft cocktails as well as bourbons and whiskeys. A happy hour from 3-6:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in the bar area will offer offers including half-off draft beers and well drinks, along with a menu of bar bites.

The 230-seat building with a 16-seat bar “was completely gutted and redesigned,” Leach said, “with more of a sophisticated feel, with lighter touches and more straight lines.” A raw bar in the center of the space features a seafood display changed out daily, and two lounge areas with design elements like an indigo velvet sofa and blue leather chairs.

Credit: Courtesy of Connors Steak & Seafood

Credit: Courtesy of Connors Steak & Seafood

The foyer also features a water feature running over Connors’ logo etched into the wall.

In addition to Connors Steak & Seafood, Connors Concepts’ portfolio includes the Chop House, which has Georgia locations in Athens and Augusta. Leach said the restaurant group has plans to expand both brands within the state.

Connors Steak & Seafood’s hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

5045 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta. 470-297-6887, connorsrestaurant.com

2h ago

