Connors Steak & Seafood opens in Alpharetta this month

Located at 5045 Windward Pkwy, Connors will debut Nov. 13, taking over the space previously occupied by a location of Romano’s Macaroni Grill.

“We had been wanting to get into the Atlanta market for some time,” said Connors managing partner Cody Leach. “Alpharetta is the perfect match for us, with demographics and the style of our brand. It was perfect timing.”

The menu at the Alpharetta location will mirror those of other Connors restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee, with a variety of mesquite-grilled steaks and seafood, pastas, salads and desserts, alongside daily steak and seafood specials.

Desserts include three kinds of homemade ice cream, with opening flavors including vanilla, peach and butter pecan.

A full bar highlights a wide selection of craft cocktails as well as bourbons and whiskeys. A happy hour from 3-6:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in the bar area will offer offers including half-off draft beers and well drinks, along with a menu of bar bites.

The 230-seat building with a 16-seat bar “was completely gutted and redesigned,” Leach said, “with more of a sophisticated feel, with lighter touches and more straight lines.” A raw bar in the center of the space features a seafood display changed out daily, and two lounge areas with design elements like an indigo velvet sofa and blue leather chairs.

The foyer also features a water feature running over Connors’ logo etched into the wall.

In addition to Connors Steak & Seafood, Connors Concepts’ portfolio includes the Chop House, which has Georgia locations in Athens and Augusta. Leach said the restaurant group has plans to expand both brands within the state.

Connors Steak & Seafood’s hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

5045 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta. 470-297-6887, connorsrestaurant.com

