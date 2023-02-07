National Anthem to open at the Omni Hotel at Battery Atlanta for ‘familiar favorites with a twist’

Badovinus has partnered with Omni Hotels & Resorts in the past, with restaurants in hotels in Texas and Kentucky, and a forthcoming eatery in Arizona.

Omni Hotel at Battery Atlanta was previously home to Achie’s, which was developed by celebrity chef Hugh Acheson and closed in 2018 after less than two years. The hotel also has a poolside restaurant and lobby bar.

Other food and beverage concepts inside Battery Atlanta include C. Ellet’s, Superica, Wahlburgers, Antico Pizza, Ph’east food hall, and Eataliano. Set to open in the coming months are Battle & Brew and Cultivate Food and Coffee.

A representative for National Anthem did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the restaurant.

