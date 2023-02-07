X
National Anthem to open at the Omni Hotel at Battery Atlanta for ‘familiar favorites with a twist’

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A new restaurant is set to open this spring in the Omni Hotel at Battery Atlanta next to Truist Park.

National Anthem comes from chef and restaurateur Nick Badovinus, who also operates a location of the restaurant in Dallas, Texas, where he’s based.

Set to debut in April, National Anthem “will celebrate America’s favorite pastime, mixed with a bit of a modern diner feel,” according to a press release.

Credit: Courtesy of National Anthem

Credit: Courtesy of National Anthem

The menu will consist of “familiar favorites you can eat every day with a few twists,” Badovinus said in the statement. Customers will find “reliably good seafood, prime flat iron steaks, double-stacked burgers, and high quality, simply prepared cocktails.”

Badovinus has partnered with Omni Hotels & Resorts in the past, with restaurants in hotels in Texas and Kentucky, and a forthcoming eatery in Arizona.

ExploreCobb County dining news

Omni Hotel at Battery Atlanta was previously home to Achie’s, which was developed by celebrity chef Hugh Acheson and closed in 2018 after less than two years. The hotel also has a poolside restaurant and lobby bar.

Other food and beverage concepts inside Battery Atlanta include C. Ellet’s, Superica, Wahlburgers, Antico Pizza, Ph’east food hall, and Eataliano. Set to open in the coming months are Battle & Brew and Cultivate Food and Coffee.

A representative for National Anthem did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the restaurant.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

