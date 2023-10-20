Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in metro Atlanta and more restaurant news

The franchise’s menu features items like gyros; lamb, steak and chicken souvlaki plates; salads; dips including hummus, tzatziki, melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper); feta fries; and baklava ice cream.

The Cumberland-area eatery, which is owned and operated by friends Nikunj Shah and Roshan Patel, offers seating for 60 guests in a 2,500-square-foot dining room. In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant also offers catering, pick-up and delivery.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has locations across the country, with plans to open a second Georgia location in Roswell in the coming months.

*****

Fast-growing metro Atlanta taco restaurant Rreal Tacos is set to open a new location at 5010 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill by the end of the year.

Owners Damien Otero and Miguel Hernandez will be adding to their Rreal Taco locations in Midtown, West Midtown, Chamblee, Sandy Springs and Cumming. A recently announced location in Buckhead will open in spring 2024.

The restaurant’s menu offers a wide selection of tacos, stuffed quesadillas, carnitas, desserts and mezcal cocktails.

*****

Green Picks Market, an AI-automated health food market, has opened at 5255 Peachtree Blvd. on the ground floor of the Attiva Peachtree development in Chamblee.

Open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, the market allows customers to access the store using a smartphone app, scanning a QR code to begin their transaction. The technology tracks each product’s placement, movement, and location, with no lines or checkout process. Receipts are provided through the app and email.

The store operates through a network of smart shelves fitted with sensors, overseen by a network of ceiling-mounted cameras.

The store offers “healthy, low-sodium, allergen-free, low-sugar, and GMO-free products,” according to a press release, including organic produce, vegan options, deli meats, frozen goods, a bakery section, automated coffee machines, and a selection of ready-to-eat meals.

The store’s design, “evokes a tropical ambiance in a tranquil atmosphere,” according to the release, along with a sitting area outside of the shopping area.

Green Picks Market plans to expand its footprint across the Southeast, including more locations in metro Atlanta.

*****

Agora Mediterranean Cuisine has reopened at 92 Peachtree Place in Midtown after being closed for more than a year due to renovations, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

