El Tesoro opens a second location inside Wild Heaven’s West End brewery

Popular Edgewood Mexican restaurant El Tesoro has opened a second location, taking over the kitchen at Wild Heaven Beer in the Lee + White development in West End.

Open for lunch and dinner beginning Aug. 7, El Tesoro will offer the same menu as its original location, including a variety of tacos, mulitas and burritos, and customers will be able to order food and beer in one transaction. El Tesoro will also offer catering services in the space, and in the coming months will offer the restaurant’s full lineup of margaritas and other drinks from the Edgewood location.

To help mark the partnership, Wild Heaven is releasing Lager Libre Tex-Mex Lager, which will be available on an ongoing basis. Online ordering for takeout of El Tesoro West End is available via the Wild Heaven website.

Seating is available inside at long communal tables, with picnic tables and grouped seating options on the outdoor patio.

Wild Heaven opened its first taproom in Avondale Estates in 2014, followed by the West End location — its first with a kitchen — in 2019. Founders Nick Purdy and Eric Johnson began contract brewing under the Wild Heaven name in 2010. The brewery has become known for beers including Emergency Drinking Beer, Sunburst IPA, White Blackbird Saison and Euro-Style Pilsner.

Wild Heaven’s partnership with El Tesoro comes on the heels of the announcement that the brewery will open a third location in 2024 in Toco Hills, with local restaurant Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q taking over the kitchen.

Alan Raines launched El Tesoro in 2018 as a counter-service coffee shop and breakfast-lunch spot, later adding a large patio and extended hours. Raines also owns seafood-focused Mexican restaurant Tortuga y Chango in Decatur.

In addition to Wild Heaven, Lee + White is home to breweries including Monday Night Garage and Best End Brewing, as well as beverage producers ASW Distillery and Golda Kombucha and beer retailer Hop City. The development is also home to restaurant Boxcar, Honeysuckle Gelato and will soon open a multi-stall food hall.

El Tesoro at Wild Heaven’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. eltesoroatl.com, wildheavenbeer.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for El Tesoro at Wild Heaven:

