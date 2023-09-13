Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee opens second location on Beltline

Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee will officially open today on the Eastside Beltline.

Located at 985 Monroe Drive, the cafe and bakery will serve dairy-free superfood gelato, shakes, frappes, coffee, teas and vegan baked goods.

Three Peaches was founded by Atlanta resident Kendra Bauser and her two daughters, Layla and Valentina. Bauser was inspired to open Three Peaches after visiting Sicily, where she fell in love with the fresh gelato. She returned to Italy to study with a gelato maker and worked in his shop for a few weeks before bringing her own take on the treat back to Atlanta with a focus on creating healthy options.

Bauser began doing pop-ups and community markets in 2017 and opened Three Peaches in its first permanent space at 209 Edgewood Ave. SE in the Municipal Market in 2020.

Bauser found that she needed more room to grow her business, especially since nearly everything is made in-house, from the gelato to the sauces in specialty shakes. She didn’t expect to get the Beltline location, but she said the new space, “kind of just magically fell in my lap.”

“I was able to convince the landlords with lots of gelato and coffee,” Bauser added.

The inside of the shop has a beach theme with blue metallic epoxy floors, palm trees and a ceiling painted robin’s egg blue.

“It’s pretty magical I think when you walk in there,” she said. “And I wanted it to be kind of contrary to a normal dark coffee cafe.”

She hopes the shop will appeal to more Beltline traffic, especially since it offers healthy options like superfood lattes.

The menu will feature the same items as the Municipal Market location with some extra seasonal beverages and gelato flavors. Three Peaches offers a variety of gelato flavors including rose lace, molasses pecan and lemon basil, all of which are dairy-free with bases made of almond, coconut, oat milk or water, and low-glycemic, which means the natural sweeteners are less than 30 on the glycemic index and won’t raise blood sugar as fast as other sweeteners.

“I like to try new things, and I like my baristas to be creative and create new drinks as well,” Bauser said. “So there’s always going to be something new and yummy.”

In addition to gelato, Three Peaches sells coffee made with beans from Atlanta roaster JavaVino and vegan baked goods. On opening day, guests can sample gelato flavors and gluten-free and vegan breads.

“The location is amazing,” Bauser said. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity and hopefully everybody will love it as much as I do.”

