Check out the menu for Bar Ti Amo, opening this week in Buckhead

Credit: Courtesy of Bar Ti Amo

Credit: Courtesy of Bar Ti Amo

Restaurant News
By
1 hour ago
X

The owner of Antica Posta Tuscan Restaurant & Bar and Sauce Buckhead Pizza is opening a third concept in Buckhead later this week.

Marco Betti will debut Bar Ti Amo at 3199 Paces Ferry Place NW on Aug. 4. The space was previously home to Italian restaurant Portofino, which closed in 2022 after more than two decades.

Bar Ti Amo (ti amo translates to “I love you” in Italian) will be open for breakfast through late night.

The mornings will see coffee drinks, fresh juices and pastries sold alongside heartier dishes like veggie bowls and toasts, as well as more traditional Italian breakfast items like uova al pomodoro, a dish with eggs in carrettiera spicy tomato sauce.

The lunch and dinner menu offers a variety of paninis, pastas and main courses including grilled lamb chops, eggplant parmigiana and trout salmon with puttanesca sauce.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Bar Ti Amo

Credit: Bar Ti Amo

Offerings also include several vegan side dishes, soups and salads, and desserts like cannoli and Italian chocolate cake.

In the evenings, Bar Ti Amo’s full bar will include an extensive wine list and classic Italian cocktails like negronis, Italian palomas and limoncello lemon drops.

Bar Ti Amo also includes the late-night Italian Salotto Bar, open on weekends. The restaurant’s opening hours are 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Monday and Wednesday.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Bar Ti Amo

Credit: Courtesy of Bar Ti Amo

The Bar Ti Amo space seats about 120 guests inside and 72 on an outdoor patio. The interior features a mix of booth, bar and dining table seating, as well as a private dining room that seats 18.

Betti, who grew up working in his family’s butcher shop in the Tuscan hills just outside Florence, opened Antica Posta in 1999 and Sauce in 2020.

3199 Paces Ferry Place, Atlanta. 404-907-4141, bartiamo.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Bar Ti Amo:

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Day

Atlanta’s tallest tower is getting a makeover. Take a look inside1h ago

Credit: AP

West Ga. man arrested on Jan. 6 charges
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Young Thug’s lawyers want goat sacrifice excluded from evidence
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Downtown Connector reopens after pedestrian fatality
8m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Downtown Connector reopens after pedestrian fatality
8m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton magistrate court goes virtual ahead of expected Trump indictment
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of McCormick & Company

Want to try mustard-flavored Skittles? Get in line
More than 10 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in August
Review: Good food and drink are no accident at Whoopsie’s in Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top