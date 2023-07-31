Check out the menu for Bar Ti Amo, opening this week in Buckhead

The owner of Antica Posta Tuscan Restaurant & Bar and Sauce Buckhead Pizza is opening a third concept in Buckhead later this week.

Marco Betti will debut Bar Ti Amo at 3199 Paces Ferry Place NW on Aug. 4. The space was previously home to Italian restaurant Portofino, which closed in 2022 after more than two decades.

Bar Ti Amo (ti amo translates to “I love you” in Italian) will be open for breakfast through late night.

The mornings will see coffee drinks, fresh juices and pastries sold alongside heartier dishes like veggie bowls and toasts, as well as more traditional Italian breakfast items like uova al pomodoro, a dish with eggs in carrettiera spicy tomato sauce.

The lunch and dinner menu offers a variety of paninis, pastas and main courses including grilled lamb chops, eggplant parmigiana and trout salmon with puttanesca sauce.

Offerings also include several vegan side dishes, soups and salads, and desserts like cannoli and Italian chocolate cake.

In the evenings, Bar Ti Amo’s full bar will include an extensive wine list and classic Italian cocktails like negronis, Italian palomas and limoncello lemon drops.

Bar Ti Amo also includes the late-night Italian Salotto Bar, open on weekends. The restaurant’s opening hours are 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Monday and Wednesday.

The Bar Ti Amo space seats about 120 guests inside and 72 on an outdoor patio. The interior features a mix of booth, bar and dining table seating, as well as a private dining room that seats 18.

Betti, who grew up working in his family’s butcher shop in the Tuscan hills just outside Florence, opened Antica Posta in 1999 and Sauce in 2020.

3199 Paces Ferry Place, Atlanta. 404-907-4141, bartiamo.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Bar Ti Amo:

