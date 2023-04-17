Common Roots Farmers Market to open this week in Avondale Estates

Common Roots Farmers Market is set to open later this week in Avondale Estates, offering local food, drinks, plants and other products.
Located at 3409 Covington Hwy, Common Roots will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 22. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29-30, the market will host A Taste of Common Roots, offering samples from local partners held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The market will feature local and internationally-grown produce, meats like bacon-wrapped quail and frog legs, seafood including Georgia shrimp, locally-made products, grab-and-go deli options, frozen food, craft beer, wines, local coffee and kombucha on-tap.
Items from more than 30 Georgia-based food producers and makers will be available for purchase, including Georgia Sourdough, Piedmont BBQ, Rock House Creamery, Doux South, Yom Ice Cream, Montane Sparkling Spring Water, Herbs & Kettles, Barlow’s Foods, R.A.W. Body Essentials, Banjo Coffee Co., Rock House Farm & Creamery and Olipop.
The 12,000-square-foot new build will also feature an outdoor area with seasonal plants, flowers and holiday selections like pumpkins in the fall and Fraser fir trees in the winter, as well as a dog-friendly patio.
Throughout the year, the market will offer themed events, tastings and cooking demonstrations.
Common Roots comes from fifth-generation produce operator and Brookhaven resident Brock Nix.
“I was inspired to build my own farmers’ market from my biggest mentor — my father — who passed away a few years ago,” Nix said in a prepared statement. He said he grew up helping his father with his similar market in LaGrange.
Common Roots’ opening hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
3409 Covington Hwy., Avondale Estates. 770-302-2038, commonrootsfarmersmarket.com.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author