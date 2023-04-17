Common Roots Farmers Market to open this week in Avondale Estates

Located at 3409 Covington Hwy, Common Roots will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 22. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29-30, the market will host A Taste of Common Roots, offering samples from local partners held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The market will feature local and internationally-grown produce, meats like bacon-wrapped quail and frog legs, seafood including Georgia shrimp, locally-made products, grab-and-go deli options, frozen food, craft beer, wines, local coffee and kombucha on-tap.