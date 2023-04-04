Fried chicken eatery Boxcar Betty’s to open its first Atlanta location next week

The restaurant, which also has multiple locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, will debut April 12 at 950 W. Marietta St. NW. Beginning at noon, the first 150 guests will get a free chicken sandwich, limited to one per customer.

Founded by Roth Scott and Ian MacBryde, the Boxcar Betty’s menu offers multiple sandwiches, including a build-your-own chicken or mushroom option. Specialty sandwiches include the Boxcar, made with pimiento cheese, spicy mayo, pickles and peach coleslaw ad the Chicken “Not so Waffle” on a potato bun with bacon jam, pimiento cheese, tomato and maple syrup.