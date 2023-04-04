Fried chicken eatery Boxcar Betty’s to open its first Atlanta location next week

Charleston, South Carolina-based fried chicken concept Boxcar Betty’s is set to open next week in Atlanta’s Westside Paper development.
The restaurant, which also has multiple locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, will debut April 12 at 950 W. Marietta St. NW. Beginning at noon, the first 150 guests will get a free chicken sandwich, limited to one per customer.
Founded by Roth Scott and Ian MacBryde, the Boxcar Betty’s menu offers multiple sandwiches, including a build-your-own chicken or mushroom option. Specialty sandwiches include the Boxcar, made with pimiento cheese, spicy mayo, pickles and peach coleslaw ad the Chicken “Not so Waffle” on a potato bun with bacon jam, pimiento cheese, tomato and maple syrup.
Other menu items include a double smash burger, chicken tenders, fried pickles, salad and fried green tomatoes.
Boxcar Betty’s will be the first food and beverage concept to open at Westside Paper, an adaptive reuse of a 1950s paper mill by Third & Urban and FCP located on the future Beltline Northside Trailspur. Other concepts set to open in the coming weeks include Pancake Social, Glide Pizza, King of Pops, Elsewhere Brewing, Girl Diver, Ancestral Bottle Shop & Market and El Santo Gallo.
Once complete, the 15-acre Westside Paper campus also will offer office space and retail.
Third & Urban also is behind several other Atlanta projects, including Common Ground on the Eastside Beltline and Armour Yards.
A representative for Boxcar Betty’s did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s request for more information on the Atlanta restaurant.
950 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. boxcarbettys.com.
