X

Fried chicken eatery Boxcar Betty’s to open its first Atlanta location next week

Credit: Courtesy of Boxcar Betty's

Credit: Courtesy of Boxcar Betty's

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Charleston, South Carolina-based fried chicken concept Boxcar Betty’s is set to open next week in Atlanta’s Westside Paper development.

The restaurant, which also has multiple locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, will debut April 12 at 950 W. Marietta St. NW. Beginning at noon, the first 150 guests will get a free chicken sandwich, limited to one per customer.

Founded by Roth Scott and Ian MacBryde, the Boxcar Betty’s menu offers multiple sandwiches, including a build-your-own chicken or mushroom option. Specialty sandwiches include the Boxcar, made with pimiento cheese, spicy mayo, pickles and peach coleslaw ad the Chicken “Not so Waffle” on a potato bun with bacon jam, pimiento cheese, tomato and maple syrup.

Other menu items include a double smash burger, chicken tenders, fried pickles, salad and fried green tomatoes.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Boxcar Betty’s will be the first food and beverage concept to open at Westside Paper, an adaptive reuse of a 1950s paper mill by Third & Urban and FCP located on the future Beltline Northside Trailspur. Other concepts set to open in the coming weeks include Pancake Social, Glide Pizza, King of Pops, Elsewhere Brewing, Girl Diver, Ancestral Bottle Shop & Market and El Santo Gallo.

Once complete, the 15-acre Westside Paper campus also will offer office space and retail.

Third & Urban also is behind several other Atlanta projects, including Common Ground on the Eastside Beltline and Armour Yards.

A representative for Boxcar Betty’s did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s request for more information on the Atlanta restaurant.

950 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. boxcarbettys.com.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt2h ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
2h ago

$3 billion later, settlement ends government case over Atlanta tax shelters
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Woman shot in SUV after leaving downtown Atlanta strip club, police say
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Woman shot in SUV after leaving downtown Atlanta strip club, police say
3h ago

Credit: AP

Damon Stoudamire’s NBA pedigree helps bring in transfer Ebenezer Dowuona
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo by Madelynne Boykin

Slutty Vegan bringing plant-based ballpark food to Truist Park
41m ago
A superfood is disguised as a vivid dessert at this Decatur restaurant
2h ago
Atlanta Culinary Journey shows how chefs came to shape the local dining landscape
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top