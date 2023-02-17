Check out the menu for Peche, serving coastal French cuisine in Peachtree Corners

Located at 5155 Peachtree Pkwy in the former Grace 17.20 space, Peche comes from Saltie Butter, the restaurant group that owns Stage Kitchen & Bar, also in Peachtree Corners.

The eatery’s menu, developed by chefs and co-owners Charlie Sunyapong, Paul Thai and Vereak Chun, focuses on seafood prepared using French cooking techniques, with offerings including oysters, lobster, crab cakes and caviar, as well as steaks, chicken, housemade pastas and desserts.