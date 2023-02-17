X
Check out the menu for Peche, serving coastal French cuisine in Peachtree Corners

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Peche, a restaurant focusing on coastal French cuisine, is now open at the Forum Peachtree Corners.

Located at 5155 Peachtree Pkwy in the former Grace 17.20 space, Peche comes from Saltie Butter, the restaurant group that owns Stage Kitchen & Bar, also in Peachtree Corners.

The eatery’s menu, developed by chefs and co-owners Charlie Sunyapong, Paul Thai and Vereak Chun, focuses on seafood prepared using French cooking techniques, with offerings including oysters, lobster, crab cakes and caviar, as well as steaks, chicken, housemade pastas and desserts.

The beverage program includes an extensive wine list and cocktails including the Peche, which uses lactic acid and peach juice and the Whisper, a gin sour infused with Earl Gret tea.

The space seats 105 inside, along with an outdoor patio that seats 40 and a private dining room. The design “pulled inspiration from many places,” a representative for the restaurant said, “but overall, the vibe is very inviting, relaxed and not too pretentious.”

Peche is open 5-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Brunch and lunch service will begin March 1.

Other food and beverage concepts at the Forum at Peachtree Corners include Ted’s Montana Grill, Chopt, Aomi and Mojito’s.

5155 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners. 770-674-1098, pecheforum.com.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Peche:

Credit: Peche

Credit: Peche

