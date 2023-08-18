Breaker Breaker opens on the Eastside Beltline for seafood and beach-inspired cocktails

Seafood-centric restaurant Breaker Breaker is now open on the Eastside Beltline.

Located at 921 Wylie St., the “dive bar” with a “laid-back beach town atmosphere and nostalgic menu,” according to a press release comes from Grindhouse Killer Burgers owners Alex Brounstein and Johnny Farrow as well as partner Merritt Lancaster.

The team started working on transforming an old steel fabrication site situated on a narrow slice of property where the CSX railroad met the Eastside Beltline trail almost four years ago.

“We didn’t have an initial concept in mind but recognized from the start that this was a special piece of property,” Brounstein said in a prepared statement. “After many rounds of conversations, we landed on bringing the experience of sleepy Gulf coast dive bars to this pocket on the Beltline, creating a really relaxed and casual atmosphere for the neighborhood.”

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Working with Square Feet Studio, the 9,000-square-foot Breaker Breaker space incorporates a steel canopy transported from the original Stein Steel warehouse, to create shade for the 100-seat patio. Designed by Elizabeth Ingram, the space also features an interior, air-conditioned building, with 60 seats and a 25-seat indoor/outdoor bar.

The design also uses an aquatic color scheme with wooden paneling and wooden tables, inspired by fish shacks and bars found around the Florida panhandle and Gulf Coast. The exterior features painted bar stools, upholstered accents, and mid-century pool tile.

Breaker Breaker offers both counter-service style dining at a walk-up window on the patio, as well as full-service dining inside. Developed by chef Maximilian Hines, who recently led the kitchen of now-closed restaurant The Lawrence, and created the pop-up dinner series Stolen Goods, the menu offers snacks like Gulf fish ceviche and seafood poutine with fries, gravy, crab and cheese curds. Sharables include charbroiled oysters with Crystal-garlic butter, a jumbo Cajun shrimp boil tossed in a lemongrass chili butter and fish platters, while sandwich offerings include shrimp po-boy or Gulf fish melt, as well as cajun roast chicken club. The menu also offers vegetarian dishes including hearts of palm “calamari” and cabbage and crispy rice salad.

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Partner Johnny Farrow and general manager Hannah Keller collaborated on the beverage program, which will feature frozen cocktails such as the Mucho Nada with White Claw mango vodka, mango puree, chamoy and tajin, and the Sleeper Cab featuring Highclere Gin, Campari and watermelon juice. Wines will be served by the glass, along with beer in cans and on draft, including the restaurant’s signature lager, the Longhauler, “an ode to the big-rig transport trucks that delivered the raw steel beams to the site,” according to a press release.

Breaker Breaker’s opening hours are 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

921 Wylie St., Atlanta. breakerbreakeratl.com

