Gezzo’s Coastal Cantina opens on Westside and more dining news from the week

The owners of Sweet Auburn BBQ in Poncey-Highland have opened Gezzo’s Coastal Cantina in the former Juniper Cafe space in Westside Village at 2260 Marietta Blvd., Eater Atlanta reports.
The restaurant, backed by Howard and Anita Hsu, is an expanded version of sister restaurant Gezzo’s West Coast Burritos, with locations in McDonough and Locust Grove. The menu features tacos, burritos, bowls, starters and sides, as well as an extensive selection of mezcals, tequilas and rums and several margaritas, wines and beers.
Dishes from culinary director and Sweet Auburn BBQ chef Cam Floyd and head chef Wainer Isidor include ceviche, a coconut curry rice bowl, Baja chicken egg rolls, and tempura fish tacos. The restaurant also has Mexican-style ice cream from La Michoacana and several other desserts, as well as a kids menu.
The 150-seat space includes a fully enclosed patio and an indoor dining room with an eight-seat bar, as well as an additional 30 seats on an uncovered breezeway.
Juniper Cafe, owned by the Hsus’ brother Ron and chef Aaron Phillips, closed earlier this year, with plans to relocate.
*****
Emilio’s Kitchen & Cantina is set to open in 1105 West Peachtree, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The restaurant will be located in one of three towers that is part of the project, which comes from Atlanta-based Selig Development. The Epicurean Atlanta hotel is also part of the development.
*****
Mochi donut concept Mochimee, is set to open at 63 Broad St. NW, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from local franchise group Boxete, which is also opening a which is also behind a forthcoming location of similar brand Mochinut and Jaws TPK, a Korean street food concept set to open in Duluth later this year.
*****
A new location of Grits & Eggs Breakfast Kitchen is opening in Buckhead Crossing shopping center at 2625 Piedmont Road NE, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant has an existing location in Vinings and recently announced plans to open locations in Summerhill and Midtown.
*****
Sean and Amber Germain, who own Sean’s Harvest Market, Sean’s Heart of the Park and Sean’s Candler Park, have signed a lease to open a 24-hour diner in the forthcoming mixed-use development on Moreland Avenue in Little Five Point, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The menu will feature traditional diner fare with potential dishes including skillet hash potatoes, pancakes, burgers and BLT sandwiches.
*****
Jack Huffey, the owner of restaurant Jack’s New Yorker, is set to open takeout spot Burger Crush in the coming weeks at 871 Concord Road in Smyrna, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
*****
Popular Candler Park restaurant Gigi’s Italian Kitchen is set to expand into the adjacent space on McClendon Avenue, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Jacob Armando and Eric Brooks started Gigi’s as a pop-up and opened it as a full-service restaurant last August.
*****
Dessert shop I Scream and Cake, featuring specialty cakes and ice cream, is set to open in late summer at 510 Fairburn Road SW, What Now Atlanta reports.
