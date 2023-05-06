Gezzo’s Coastal Cantina opens on Westside and more dining news from the week

*****

Emilio’s Kitchen & Cantina is set to open in 1105 West Peachtree, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The restaurant will be located in one of three towers that is part of the project, which comes from Atlanta-based Selig Development. The Epicurean Atlanta hotel is also part of the development.

*****

Mochi donut concept Mochimee, is set to open at 63 Broad St. NW, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from local franchise group Boxete, which is also opening a which is also behind a forthcoming location of similar brand Mochinut and Jaws TPK, a Korean street food concept set to open in Duluth later this year.

*****

A new location of Grits & Eggs Breakfast Kitchen is opening in Buckhead Crossing shopping center at 2625 Piedmont Road NE, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant has an existing location in Vinings and recently announced plans to open locations in Summerhill and Midtown.

*****

Sean and Amber Germain, who own Sean’s Harvest Market, Sean’s Heart of the Park and Sean’s Candler Park, have signed a lease to open a 24-hour diner in the forthcoming mixed-use development on Moreland Avenue in Little Five Point, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The menu will feature traditional diner fare with potential dishes including skillet hash potatoes, pancakes, burgers and BLT sandwiches.

*****

Jack Huffey, the owner of restaurant Jack’s New Yorker, is set to open takeout spot Burger Crush in the coming weeks at 871 Concord Road in Smyrna, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Popular Candler Park restaurant Gigi’s Italian Kitchen is set to expand into the adjacent space on McClendon Avenue, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Jacob Armando and Eric Brooks started Gigi’s as a pop-up and opened it as a full-service restaurant last August.

*****

Dessert shop I Scream and Cake, featuring specialty cakes and ice cream, is set to open in late summer at 510 Fairburn Road SW, What Now Atlanta reports.

