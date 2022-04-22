BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy
ajc logo
X

Fairway Social coming to Trilith development and more restaurant news

Food from the menu of Fairway Social.

Credit: Lauren Hubbard

Combined ShapeCaption
Food from the menu of Fairway Social.

Credit: Lauren Hubbard

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

“Eatertainment” concept Fairway Social is set to open its second metro Atlanta location in the Trilith Town Centre development in Fayetteville.

Owned by Competitive Social Ventures, the 7,200-square-foot Fairway Social at Trilith will open by the end of the year in the center of the Trilith community. In addition to a full-service restaurant and bar, the concept features six sports simulator bays, live music, darts, cornhole, ping-pong and other games.

The restaurant’s menu features a variety of appetizers (nachos, pretzel bites, cheese curds); soups and salads; flatbreads; entrees (steak and cheese melt, chicken tenders); and a selection of beer, wine and cocktails.

Combined ShapeCaption
A rendering of Fairway Social at Trilith.

Credit: Fairway Social

A rendering of Fairway Social at Trilith.

Credit: Fairway Social

Combined ShapeCaption
A rendering of Fairway Social at Trilith.

Credit: Fairway Social

Credit: Fairway Social

The first Fairway Social opened in 2021 in the Maxwell development in Alpharetta.

In addition to Fairway Social, Competitive Social Ventures also owns Roaring Social speakeasy bar in Alpharetta and is set to open two locations of Pickle and Social in 2023.

Fairway Social will join several other food and beverage concepts at the 235-acre master-planned Town at Trilith development, including Woodstone Bakery & Cafe, Honeysuckle Gelato, Amici Italian Cafe, Nourish + Bloom Market, Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar and Hop City Craft Beer & Wine.

Set to open in the coming month are Enzo, Sensu Sushi Restaurant and Bar, Trilith Food Hall and Braise.

*****

Village Burger, which has locations in Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Tucker and Cumming, has opened a fifth location, in the Cloud Kitchen facility at 800 Forrest St. NW on Atlanta’s Westside. Food is available for delivery and pickup only.

*****

Restaurateur Alex Kinjo has opened Kinjo Room, a 20-seat sushi eatery in the Interlock mixed-use development in West Midtown, with Vietnamese restaurant Lau Lau to follow in the coming months. Kinjo is involved in several metro Atlanta restaurants, including popular Inman Park eatery MF Sushi.

*****

Fuku, the fried chicken shop from celebrity chef David Chang, has returned to Atlanta after a brief hiatus.

Serving a pickup-and-delivery-only menu of sandos (a Japanese style of sandwich), fingers and waffle fries, Fuku opened earlier this month at 3861 Roswell Road NE and 2521 Piedmont Road NE in Buckhead, through a partnership with the e-commerce platform Franklin Junction.

The eatery initially debuted in 2021 in Poncey-Highland, before shuttering.

Fuku started as a pop-up at Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York, eventually opening a brick-and-mortar outlet in 2015. It since has expanded to other cities, including Baltimore, Washington, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Philadelphia.

*****

Baker Charlette Bell has plans to open Lady Belle Macarons at the beginning of next year at 1227 Rockbridge Road SW in Stone Mountain, What Now Atlanta reports. Bell, who won the Food Network reality show “Bake You Rich,” has operated her business out of nearby bakery Apple Butter since 2016.

*****

Dahe Yang is set to open a Tasty China restaurant at 1808 Powers Ferry Road, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Yang operates Tasty China restaurants in Smyrna and Marietta, Jia in Ponce City Market and owned Tasty China II on Power Ferry Road in Sandy Springs before it closed in 2014.

*****

CCXVI Restaurant and Lounge is slated to open in fall 2022 at 2015 Martin Luther King Drive in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. The vegan-centric concept comes from Army veteran and entrepreneur Valerie Thomas, who named the restaurant for the area code of her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

*****

Caribbean restaurant Palm78 will open next month at 5325 Windward Pkwy in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. Chef and owner Lino Johnson calls the concept a “spinoff” of his concept Spice House, which has four metro Atlanta locations.

*****

Beercode Kitchen and Bar is slated to open at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Concourse A, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from travel retailer Paradies Lagardere.

More restaurant and brewery news

Terrapin Beer Co. celebrates 20 years

5Church opening in Buckhead next month

Spiller Park Coffee opens third location

Kimball House serving oysters from its own Florida oyster farm

ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene enters the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Rep. Greene is appearing at the hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy4h ago
Family of security guard murdered outside of the restaurant where he worked speaks after arrest

Arrest in security guard’s killing ‘can never replace the hurt,’ family says
5h ago
Last year was the city of Stone Mountain's first formal celebration of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status
4h ago
October 28, 2020 Atlanta - Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections workers process absentee ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
5h ago
October 28, 2020 Atlanta - Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections workers process absentee ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
5h ago
A "now hiring" sign sits outside a DeKalb County Fire Rescue station in Dunwoody on Thursday, April 21, 2022. J. SCOTT TRUBEY

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta sees strong job growth in March
9h ago
The Latest
Wild Heaven Valley of Gold Belgian Pale Ale a tribute to Orval
1h ago
Photos: 5Church opening in Buckhead next month
3h ago
Terrapin’s founder is proud of brewery’s legacy after 20 years
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
9h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
9h ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top