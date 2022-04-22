Fairway Social coming to Trilith development and more restaurant news

In addition to Fairway Social, Competitive Social Ventures also owns Roaring Social speakeasy bar in Alpharetta and is set to open two locations of Pickle and Social in 2023.

Fairway Social will join several other food and beverage concepts at the 235-acre master-planned Town at Trilith development, including Woodstone Bakery & Cafe, Honeysuckle Gelato, Amici Italian Cafe, Nourish + Bloom Market, Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar and Hop City Craft Beer & Wine.

Set to open in the coming month are Enzo, Sensu Sushi Restaurant and Bar, Trilith Food Hall and Braise.

*****

Village Burger, which has locations in Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Tucker and Cumming, has opened a fifth location, in the Cloud Kitchen facility at 800 Forrest St. NW on Atlanta’s Westside. Food is available for delivery and pickup only.

*****

Restaurateur Alex Kinjo has opened Kinjo Room, a 20-seat sushi eatery in the Interlock mixed-use development in West Midtown, with Vietnamese restaurant Lau Lau to follow in the coming months. Kinjo is involved in several metro Atlanta restaurants, including popular Inman Park eatery MF Sushi.

*****

Fuku, the fried chicken shop from celebrity chef David Chang, has returned to Atlanta after a brief hiatus.

Serving a pickup-and-delivery-only menu of sandos (a Japanese style of sandwich), fingers and waffle fries, Fuku opened earlier this month at 3861 Roswell Road NE and 2521 Piedmont Road NE in Buckhead, through a partnership with the e-commerce platform Franklin Junction.

The eatery initially debuted in 2021 in Poncey-Highland, before shuttering.

Fuku started as a pop-up at Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York, eventually opening a brick-and-mortar outlet in 2015. It since has expanded to other cities, including Baltimore, Washington, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Philadelphia.

*****

Baker Charlette Bell has plans to open Lady Belle Macarons at the beginning of next year at 1227 Rockbridge Road SW in Stone Mountain, What Now Atlanta reports. Bell, who won the Food Network reality show “Bake You Rich,” has operated her business out of nearby bakery Apple Butter since 2016.

*****

Dahe Yang is set to open a Tasty China restaurant at 1808 Powers Ferry Road, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Yang operates Tasty China restaurants in Smyrna and Marietta, Jia in Ponce City Market and owned Tasty China II on Power Ferry Road in Sandy Springs before it closed in 2014.

*****

CCXVI Restaurant and Lounge is slated to open in fall 2022 at 2015 Martin Luther King Drive in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. The vegan-centric concept comes from Army veteran and entrepreneur Valerie Thomas, who named the restaurant for the area code of her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

*****

Caribbean restaurant Palm78 will open next month at 5325 Windward Pkwy in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. Chef and owner Lino Johnson calls the concept a “spinoff” of his concept Spice House, which has four metro Atlanta locations.

*****

Beercode Kitchen and Bar is slated to open at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Concourse A, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from travel retailer Paradies Lagardere.

