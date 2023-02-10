X
Dark Mode Toggle

Edgewood sandwich shop from team behind Banshee to open next week

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

An all-day sandwich shop and cocktail bar from the team behind popular East Atlanta restaurant Banshee will debut next week in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood.

Bona Fide Deluxe will debut Feb. 14 in a renovated, art deco-style building at 1454 La France St. NE.

The counter-service concept was developed by partners Peter Chvala, Nolan Wynn, Katie McDonald, Faielle Bolzan Stocco, the group that opened Banshee in East Atlanta in 2018 and Screamin’ Weenies in 2021, as well as chef de cuisine Chance Cooper.

The opening menu will feature eight sandwiches, including the New York Italian-inspired Cold Cut with pepperoni, finocchiona, mortadella, pepperonata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a pepperoni mayonnaise created by Wynn, who also serves as executive chef for both Banshee and Bona Fide Deluxe.

The sandwich offerings also include a vegan bahn mi sandwich with sweet and sour shiitake mushrooms, carrot, cucumber, jalapeno, and cilantro.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Bona Fide Deluxe

Credit: Courtesy of Bona Fide Deluxe

The shop’s roast beef sandwich will use a top round roast beef smoked in-house, pickles, steak sauce, fried onions, and horseradish crème fraiche.

The menu also features salads including a classic Greek salad, a smoked turkey option with cashews, grapes, croutons, and pink peppercorn ranch dressing, and a chicken Caesar salad. Sides include Bread Bombs, hot bread with garlic butter, cheddar, bacon, and scallions.

Wynn, who was named a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2019, began experimenting with making sandwiches at Banshee during the pandemic, some of which made it to the restaurant’s takeout menu.

“The idea here is to add to Atlanta’s sandwich culture — help to encourage and grow it,” Wynn said in a prepared statement. “The goal is to create our own sandwich identity coupled with super fun cocktails and local craft beer. We want Bona Fide to be a go-to neighborhood hangout for the communities surrounding our new shop.”

Created by McDonald, the beverage program highlights craft cocktails menu such as the Banshee with gin, Nardini bitter Aperitivo, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, and lemon, and the Rapid Transit with mezcal, Edinburgh rhubarb and ginger, Aperol, and lime.

Offerings also include non-alcoholic beverages and six rotating taps with beers from local breweries, as well as a compact wine list curated by Bolzan Stocco.

The space was designed by Elizabeth Ingram, who also designed Banshee and other Atlanta restaurants including Marcel and Ruby Chow’s.

“This is an easy environment, it’s not overly grown-up, and the design intentionally lends guests a space where they can feel comfortable having some fun,” Ingram said in a statement. “I aimed to make it look like everything had been here for a minute. I wanted to excite the eye with patterns, such as the mint green and rust tiles touched with purple accents on the floor and the soft tone of the barely pink walls behind the quirky, diorama-style boxes housing dinosaurs and various flea market trinkets.”

The 60-seat interior also features vintage chandeliers sourced at open-air markets and an Old World map with facts about countries from around the world.

Bona Fide Deluxe also includes a grassy outoor space outdoor with picnic tables, outdoor games snd live music in the coming weeks.

Opening hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays. The kitchen will close every day from 3-5 p.m. to get ready for evening service.

1454 La France St. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/bona_fide_deluxe.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Neighbors fear Microsoft’s halted Westside campus is another unkept promise1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia schools wrestle with the potential and pitfalls of ChatGPT
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Sandy Springs terminates lease of gymnastics program helping underserved kids
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Sandy Springs terminates lease of gymnastics program helping underserved kids
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of VisitAthensGA.com

Food tour: Athens’ lineup of restaurants, breweries elevate it beyond college town status
23h ago
Review: Reopened Foundation Social Eatery more refined, ambitious
23h ago
Kevin Gillespie’s Southern restaurant Revival has closed in Decatur
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
16h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top