BreakingNews
UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta restaurateurs bringing Oaxaca to Chamblee this month

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A new restaurant from two veteran restaurateurs hopes to bring a taste of Oaxaca to Chamblee.

Oaxaca is set to open Feb. 15 at 5255 Peachtree Blvd. on the ground floor of the new Attiva Peachtree 55+ apartment building.

The restaurant comes from Cesar Hernandez, who owns Oaxaca Tacos & Tequila Bar in Lawrenceville, and Luis Damian, who co-owns El Valle in Midtown and Habitat in Buckhead as part of his Mi Casa Tu Casa Hospitality Group and has worked in the kitchens at several metro Atlanta restaurants including Escorpion and Big Sky Buckhead.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Oaxaca

Credit: Courtesy of Oaxaca

The pair, along with executive chef Gabriel Salinas, developed a menu that pays tribute to the dishes Hernandez grew up eating in Oaxaca, complete with many ingredients imported from the region (including squash blossoms and wild spinach known as quelites) and house ground masa for use in tortillas.

Dishes will include tlayudas, thin, crispy tortillas topped with vegetables and meat; tetelas, a triangular empanada-style dish stuffed with ingredients like braised duck and Oaxaca cheese; gorditas with pork belly or pork chorizo with potatoes; tostadas; burritos with fried shrimp; and more seven kinds of tacos including carne asada, al pastor and pollo ala tinga.

“Masa not a simple technique,” Damian said. “A lot of work goes into it. We’ve taken the same respect as a lot of sushi chefs who bring their fish in from Tokyo.”

Damian’s wife and business partner, Faye Jonah, who serves as the pastry chef for El Valle, created desserts for Oaxaca’s menu such as churros and deconstructed corn husk meringue.

Complementing Oaxaca’s food will be the full bar, along with a selection of agave-based, Oaxacan-inspired cocktails.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Oaxaca

Credit: Courtesy of Oaxaca

The eatery will offer a “relaxed, casual atmosphere,” Damian said, with seating for 80 inside and 80 on a covered patio facing Peachtree Boulevard. The decor is “clean, comfortable and modern, with not a lot of ornamentation,” he said. The space features white walls and custom-made oak tables.

Though Hernandez’s restaurants share the Oaxaca name, Damian said they’re two very separate concepts.

“He wanted to do something where he goes deeper into the food,” he said. “He wanted to evolve his old concept into a new concept.”

Oaxaca’s opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Lunch and weekend brunch will be added in the coming weeks.

5255 Peachtree Blvd., Atlanta. 770-450-4805, oaxacaatl.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Microsoft confirms it’s pausing plans for 90-acre Westside hub1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
39m ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
4h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
2h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
2h ago

DFCS caseworkers in Georgia: ‘It’s like being in an emergency room’
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Holeman & Finch

Holeman & Finch to reopen next week in Colony Square
21h ago
Sushi, Mexican restaurants announced for Dunwoody development High Street
22h ago
Slutty Vegan to open a location on a college campus next month
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
4h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top