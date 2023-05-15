Doughnut shop The Salty opening its first Atlanta location next week

The coffee and doughnut spot is set to open May 26 at 5 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. Additional shops will open later this year in the Krog District and the Westside.

The Buckhead location will feature giveaways throughout the weekend, including a gift bag for the first 50 guests in line each day. Atlanta residents can also enter a pre-opening lottery system May 20 and 21. 60 winners will be selected to receive a box of Salty doughnuts, and notified via email, with pickups beginning May 20.