Doughnut shop The Salty opening its first Atlanta location next week

Credit: Mountaintop Films

Credit: Mountaintop Films

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Florida-based doughnut chain The Salty is set to open the first of three planned metro Atlanta locations next week.

The coffee and doughnut spot is set to open May 26 at 5 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. Additional shops will open later this year in the Krog District and the Westside.

The Buckhead location will feature giveaways throughout the weekend, including a gift bag for the first 50 guests in line each day. Atlanta residents can also enter a pre-opening lottery system May 20 and 21. 60 winners will be selected to receive a box of Salty doughnuts, and notified via email, with pickups beginning May 20.

The shop will feature a selection of both year-round and seasonal flavors found at other locations, as well as store-specific flavors. Opening menu flavors include year-round options like white chocolate and chai; brown butter and salt cake; and maple and cinammon twist and seasonal offerings like banana cream pie; strawberry shortcake; and cookie butter cake.

Ube pina colada serves as a vegan option, while the PB&J is a gluten-free offering.

The family-owned brand, which Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez and Andy Rodriguez first operated as a pop-up starting in 2015, currently has eight shops across Florida, Texas and North Carolina.

The Salty Buckhead’s opening hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

