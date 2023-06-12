X

Forum Cocktail Co. opens at The Works with drinks, small plates and a hidden speakeasy

Credit: Courtesy of Forum Cocktail Co.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Forum Cocktail Co. has opened in The Works development in the Upper Westside area, with a menu of craft cocktails and small plates.

Formerly known as Foundation, the 3,000-square-foot Forum Cocktail Co. includes a 500-square-foot hidden speakeasy. It’s the first brick-and-mortar concept for Drew and Brittany Fancher, the owners of mobile coffee and cocktail company Aero Bar Atlanta.

Developed by Drew Fancher and bar manager Nick Reed, the cocktail list includes classics like the Hemingway daiquiri, the sazerac and the tuxedo. Other options include Sweet Symphony with Roku gin, Italicus, watermelon oleo, cucumber, salt and lime yuzu FeverTree, and the Uisgea Beatha made with Glenlivet 12, China-China, lemon, banana oleo, and Aztec chocolate bitters.

Food offerings, designed to pair with the cocktail menu, include a variety of small plates from executive chef Veronica Cass, formerly of Nobu Atlanta. Plates include charcuterie; street fries with crema de aji and furikake and togarashi seasoning; heirloom tomato with mint, goat cheese, and crispy basil; and Mama’s Meatballs in red sauce with burrata cheese.

The Fanchers worked with Jordan Evans interior design on the space, which includes “concrete floors, a deep color palette of gem tones, bright, oversized paintings with opulent frames, and plush, tufted couches,” along with two individually-designed bars on opposite ends of the venue, according to a press release. The design “alludes to an Antebellum estate in the South,” according to the release.

Guests will check in at the host stand and be led to the bar at the front of the restaurant; those with reservations will make their way to the speakeasy located at the end of a hallway.

Forum’s opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 4 p.m.-midnight Thursdays; 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays; noon-2 a.m. Saturdays and noon-10 p.m. Sundays.

The cocktail bar joins several other food and beverage concepts at The Works, including the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Taste Wine Bar & Market, Dr. Scofflaw’s Brewing, Your 3rd Spot and Brash Coffee. Forthcoming concepts include cabaret Damsel.

208 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. theforumcocktailco.com

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

What's next in the battle over Atlanta's public safety training center
