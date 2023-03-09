BreakingNews
UPDATE: No deputies injured in chase, shooting on I-20 in DeKalb, sheriff says
The Daily opens its second Atlanta location next week in Inman Park

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Charleston daytime cafe The Daily is set to debut its second Atlanta location next week in Inman Park.

The restaurant, which will be located at 100 Hurt St. NE in the former Proof Bakeshop space, will debut March 13, joining the first Atlanta location that opened just over a year ago on the Westside. A third local location is planned for Northside Drive in Buckhead.

The Daily’s menu “offers a variety of dishes inspired by the southern pantry and by flavors of the Middle East,” according to a press release, with breakfast, lunch, afternoon snacks and coffee drinks. Dishes include avocado toast, breakfast burritos, veggie pitas, smoothies and seasonal lattes.

The Hurt Street location will also serve as the in-house bakery producing sourdough breads and pastries for all Daily locations. Loaves will be available for retail and wholesale sales.

Credit: Courtesy of The Daily

Credit: Courtesy of The Daily

The Daily comes from Michael and Melody Shemtov and chef-partner, Jacob Hunter. The Shemtovs are also behind popular Charleston and Nashville restaurant Butcher & Bee and Redheaded Stranger in Nashville.

All three partners have ties to Atlanta, with the Shemtovs having previously lived in Cabbagetown and Hunter currently living in Inman Park.

“We are very intentional about creating a positive impact in our community, by investing in small businesses, our teams, and our neighborhoods,” Hunter said in a prepared statement. “One year into being open in Atlanta, we’ve already built meaningful relationships with the farmers, ranchers, and artisans who produce our milk, eggs, and tortillas.”

The Daily will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

100 Hurt St. NE, Atlanta. shopthedaily.com/atlanta-hurt-st

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

