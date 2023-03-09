The Daily opens its second Atlanta location next week in Inman Park

The Daily comes from Michael and Melody Shemtov and chef-partner, Jacob Hunter. The Shemtovs are also behind popular Charleston and Nashville restaurant Butcher & Bee and Redheaded Stranger in Nashville.

All three partners have ties to Atlanta, with the Shemtovs having previously lived in Cabbagetown and Hunter currently living in Inman Park.

“We are very intentional about creating a positive impact in our community, by investing in small businesses, our teams, and our neighborhoods,” Hunter said in a prepared statement. “One year into being open in Atlanta, we’ve already built meaningful relationships with the farmers, ranchers, and artisans who produce our milk, eggs, and tortillas.”

The Daily will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

100 Hurt St. NE, Atlanta. shopthedaily.com/atlanta-hurt-st

