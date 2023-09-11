New York-style pizzeria opens in downtown Alpharetta

Sammy’s Pizzeria on the Green has joined the dining concepts at Alpharetta City Center. Located at 10 N. Broad St., in the space vacated by the short-lived Nauti Dog Grill, Sammy’s specializes in New York-style pizza.

The restaurant is owned by Scott “Sammy” Chrismer, an Atlanta native who relocated from Florida to Alpharetta last year to be closer to family. While visiting his sons, who live in downtown Alpharetta, Chrismer observed that there were no pizzerias among the dining concepts surrounding Town Green. He hopes to fill that gap with his restaurant and bar concept.

Sammy’s offers four signature pizzas, a build-your-own pizza option, and flatbreads, prepared in the restaurant’s PizzaMaster electric pizza oven. Pizzas are available as 12- and 16-inch whole pies. The restaurant also offers a selection of appetizers like ricotta meatballs, garlic knots and burrata, salads, and cannolli for dessert.

The eatery has a full bar with six beer taps, frozen drink machines holding the likes of frozen margaritas and frozes, a lineup of specialty cocktails and zero-proof beverages.

The 1,400-square-foot newly renovated space has seating for 50 – including 10 at the bar, with outdoor seating on the front patio across from Town Green and on a back patio. With eight TVs tuned in to sports and live music on weekends, Chrismer hopes to create an energetic vibe.

Chrismer is especially catering to those who hang out on Town Green, where an open-container policy is in effect. He plans to operate a to-go window near the entrance where patrons can order food and drinks. Runners will also deliver food to patrons on the square. “We are going to do what no one is doing: service the green space,” Chrismer said.

While Chrismer, 64, spent most of his adult life as the owner of Peachtree Roofing, restaurants were a part of his younger days. His father owned the Ambassador Restaurant at 3850 Roswell Road in Buckhead (now the site of Superica) in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and Chrismer worked front-of-house positions for more than a dozen years.

Chrismer has the help of his own family with his new venture, as well as that of friend Kris Thomas, who recently moved to Alpharetta after residing in the Northeast for 40 years. Originally brought on to help with interior design, Thomas also brings her knowledge of pizza. “My family was Pizza Hut franchisees for years,” she said. In addition, Thomas says that after four decades living up north, “I know my New York-style pizza.”

Sammy’s on the Green is open Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It joins several other food and beverage concepts at Alpharetta City Center including Chiringa, Citizen Soul, Lapeer, Curry Up Now and Holmes. Standard at Alpharetta is set to open in the coming months.

Sammy’s on the Green. 10 N. Broad St., Alpharetta. 678-404-5012, sammys-pizzeria.com.

