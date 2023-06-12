Butaco opens tomorrow as a stall in East Atlanta’s Southern Feedstore

Taco spot Butaco will open its second location tomorrow in East Atlanta micro food hall Southern Feedstore.

The 400-square-foot counter-service food stall at 1245 Glenwood Ave. takes over the space vacated by Mediterranean eatery Gyro Gyro, which was an original Southern Feed Store tenant when the development opened in late 2021.

The L.A.-inspired menu from chef Timmee Rufino will include a variety of tacos including al pastor with pineapple salsa; veggie with zucchini, charred tomato fresca and habanero vin; and grilled shrimp with guajillo red sauce.

Other options include the Butaco Bowl with birria rice, sour cream, avocado, black beans, iceberg, tomato, radish, onion and cilantro and a Chef’s Chopped Salad with iceberg, romaine, diced tomato, corn, diced onion, queso fresco and avocado ranch dressing. Look for sides like eloté, black beans, and chips with salsas and queso.

Credit: Courtesy of Colette Collins Credit: Courtesy of Colette Collins

The menu is an expanded version of the menu offered at the original Butaco, which opened in a stationary food truck in late 2022 outside of Buteco Coffee & Bar at the Beacon development in Grant Park.

Rufino studied culinary arts at Eastern State Florida College in Central Florida and has spent the last 16 years working in kitchens across the country, including New York and California.

In Atlanta, Rufino has worked in the kitchens at Lazy Betty, Juniper Cafe, Bazati and Estrella.

Aaron Phillips is the restaurant’s proprietor and partner, and John Gardiner is the director of operations and partner. Phillips is also behind TKO, which also operates as a stall in Southern Feedstore, as well as Lazy Betty and Humble Pie.

Butaco joins three other stalls at Southern Feedstore aside from TKO, including Waffle Bar, Buteco and Woody’s Cheesesteaks.

Opening hours for Butaco East Atlanta are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. butacoatlanta.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Butaco at Southern Feedstore:

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.