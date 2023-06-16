Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse to open next week in Buckhead

The chef and co-owner behind seafood omakase concept NoriFish in Sandy Springs is set to open an eatery featuring a different kind of omakase June 23 in Buckhead.

Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse will debut in the former Restaurant Eugene space at 2277 Peachtree Road in Buckhead with a menu highlighting wagyu beef and seafood.

The menu also includes an “omakase steak” a multi-course experience featuring various cuts of wagyu beef prepared in different ways ranging from seared to grilled to raw.

Offerings also include additional cuts of beef, Kurobuta pork belly and fresh seafood, while the beverage program features a selection of wine, sake, cocktails and craft beer.

Prefeture comes from Sean Park, who opened omakase-focused restaurant NoriFish in 2022, as well as Naoki Kyobashi, the co-founder of Okiboru Tsukkemen and Ramen. Okiboru has a location in Sandy Springs as well as one next door to Prefecture in the former Holeman & Finch space.

Prefecture’s opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

2277 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. prefectureatl.com

Scroll down to see the omakase menu for Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse:

