Cubanos ATL is expanding with two sit-down locations with full bars

Ozzy Llanes has stayed busy since opening the first location of Cubanos ATL, his Cuban coffee house concept, in a tiny house in Sandy Springs in 2020.

He’s since opened locations in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall and another in Cumming, with his opening pace showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Later this month, Llanes will open his fourth location of Cubanos ATL at 1007 Alpharetta St. in downtown Roswell. In the coming months, he plans to open another Cubanos ATL in the South Downtown development on Mitchell Street in downtown Atlanta.

Both locations will feature menus similar to their predecessors, but there will be some noticeable differences, the biggest being the addition of dine-in service, as well as a full bar.

“During the pandemic, we learned what we were good at, and ways we had to adjust,” Llanes said. “The first Cubanos ATLs were great during distancing (due to COVID-19), but now, people want to sit down and stay awhile.”

The menus in Roswell and downtown Atlanta will expand on the sandwiches, breakfast items and coffee drinks offered at the other locations, with the addition of four types of charcuterie boards, including a Spanish option and a board that resembles a deconstructed Cuban sandwich.

Llanes also plans to add a few grab-and-go items for the morning, including overnight oats, as well as empanadas from local eatery Belen de la Cruz.

Another big addition is the bar, which will offer between 14 and 16 bottles of red and white wines from Spain, Argentina and Napa Valley, as well as a few options available by the glass.

There will also be a tight cocktail list with about six options including Cuban daiquiris, rum and coke and margaritas.

The 1,000-square-foot Roswell counter-service concept with a 700-square-foot patio will showcase “Cuban flavor and flair,” Llanes said, with tropical colors, white tiles and lush plants placed throughout the space, to evoke the feeling of a “cool, high-end coffee shop with a Caribbean feel.”

Cubanos ATL Roswell’s opening hours will be 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Once the South Downtown location opens, it will join TydeTate Kitchen, as well as forthcoming food and beverage concepts including Spiller Park Coffee and Liz & Leon’s. German real estate company Newport recently sold the development to Atlanta-based Braden Fellman Group.

Cubanos ATL also currently hosts a pop-up on Wednesdays on the ground floor of the 1375 Peachtree building in Midtown.

